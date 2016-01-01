See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Megan Golightly, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (4)
Megan Golightly, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Megan Golightly works at Jefferson Surgery Center at The Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Megan Golightly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson at the Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 551-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Megan Golightly, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578857488
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Golightly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Golightly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Golightly works at Jefferson Surgery Center at The Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Megan Golightly’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Megan Golightly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Golightly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Golightly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Golightly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

