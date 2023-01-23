Megan Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Johnson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Johnson, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Megan Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Gastroenterology2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 350, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Johnson?
I have had Megan Johnson for many years. She’s always professional and keeps you well informed with your upcoming procedures. I would highly recommend her.
About Megan Johnson, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902051386
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Megan Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Megan Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Johnson works at
61 patients have reviewed Megan Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.