Megan Johnston, AGNP

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Megan Johnston, AGNP

Megan Johnston, AGNP is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Megan Johnston works at Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Megan Johnston's Office Locations

    Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Rowan
    911 W Henderson St Ste 120, Salisbury, NC 28144 (704) 951-1162
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Megan Johnston, AGNP

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154890234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

