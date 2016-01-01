Megan King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan King, FNP-BC
Overview of Megan King, FNP-BC
Megan King, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY.
Megan King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Megan King's Office Locations
-
1
Ridge Health Services Inc.214 STATE ST, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 372-8178
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan King?
About Megan King, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043821424
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan King works at
Megan King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.