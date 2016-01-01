Megan Lentz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Lentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Lentz, FNP
Overview
Megan Lentz, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Megan Lentz works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2479
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Lentz?
About Megan Lentz, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1902495138
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Megan Lentz using Healthline FindCare.
Megan Lentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Lentz works at
Megan Lentz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Lentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Lentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Lentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.