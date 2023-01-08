Megan Maley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Maley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Maley, NP
Overview of Megan Maley, NP
Megan Maley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Megan Maley works at
Megan Maley's Office Locations
Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 556-0446
Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Megan is very friendly, knowledgeable, competent, and professional. She listened and understood my problem and had the perfect solution.
About Megan Maley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437712031
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Maley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Maley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Maley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Megan Maley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Maley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Maley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Maley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.