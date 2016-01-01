Megan Markes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Markes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Markes, PA-C
Megan Markes, PA-C is a Midwife in Duluth, MN.
Megan Markes works at
Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Directions (218) 786-8790
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
- Midwifery
- English
- 1023578515
Megan Markes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Markes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
