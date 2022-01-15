Megan McCann, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan McCann, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan McCann, PA-C is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 430, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 889-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Megan McCann was excellent! She is a very knowledgeable professional. Megan made me feel comfortable and spent a lot of time with me. I believe she wants to thoroughly understand my particular problem. She also gave me valuable information about my condition. I would surely recommend her to a close friend or family member.
About Megan McCann, PA-C
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
