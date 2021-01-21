Megan McDowell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megan McDowell, APRN
Overview of Megan McDowell, APRN
Megan McDowell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Paducah, KY.
Megan McDowell's Office Locations
- 1 3220 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 450-1240
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She had some big shoes to fill when Dr. Leon left. (Dr. Leon to me) & she filled them & then some. I'm overweight so it's rare that you meet doctors that don't treat you like a death row inmate. I've been blessed with Dr. Leon coming to see me at my car since the pandemic because I am so scared of getting Covid that I have had panic attacks. I already have had them from having to go to the doctors because of past doctors & all the surgeries I've had. When Dr. Leon left I was made to go in to see Miss Megan and it was my first time being in any establishment since the pandemic. She came to my room and I guess she could tell how scared I was.She talked to me like a human being. Not once did I feel like she was judging or me because of my weight. She listened to me and didn't rush. There is much more but I don't have room. Let me just say if you want a doctor who honestly cares Miss Megan's amazing! Now for the ones out front that is a different story. They're rude & it's uncalled for.
About Megan McDowell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598390148
