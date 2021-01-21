See All Nurse Practitioners in Paducah, KY
Megan McDowell, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Megan McDowell, APRN

Megan McDowell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Paducah, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Megan McDowell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3220 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah, KY 42003 (270) 450-1240
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jan 21, 2021
    She had some big shoes to fill when Dr. Leon left. (Dr. Leon to me) & she filled them & then some. I'm overweight so it's rare that you meet doctors that don't treat you like a death row inmate. I've been blessed with Dr. Leon coming to see me at my car since the pandemic because I am so scared of getting Covid that I have had panic attacks. I already have had them from having to go to the doctors because of past doctors & all the surgeries I've had. When Dr. Leon left I was made to go in to see Miss Megan and it was my first time being in any establishment since the pandemic. She came to my room and I guess she could tell how scared I was.She talked to me like a human being. Not once did I feel like she was judging or me because of my weight. She listened to me and didn't rush. There is much more but I don't have room. Let me just say if you want a doctor who honestly cares Miss Megan's amazing! Now for the ones out front that is a different story. They're rude & it's uncalled for.
    Pain Management Patient — Jan 21, 2021
    About Megan McDowell, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1598390148
    Frequently Asked Questions

