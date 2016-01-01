Megan McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan McKay, PA-C
Overview
Megan McKay, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA.
Megan McKay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thmg Internal Medicine1200 Rockland St Ste 100, Reading, PA 19604 Directions (610) 376-4033
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan McKay?
About Megan McKay, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245884105
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan McKay works at
Megan McKay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.