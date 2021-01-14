Megan Meerscheidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Meerscheidt, LMFT
Overview
Megan Meerscheidt, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in College Station, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 707 Texas Ave S Ste 208D, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 574-7542
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I don't understand the reviews above. I loved Megan and she was great to talk to. She helped me get through one the most difficult times in my life. I even referred her to a friend that liked her as well! I still recommend her and go back if I needed to.
About Megan Meerscheidt, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1437401569
5 patients have reviewed Megan Meerscheidt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Meerscheidt.
