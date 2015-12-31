Megan Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Miller, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Miller, PSY is a Psychologist in Denver, CO.
Locations
- 1 950 S Cherry St Ste 918, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 333-3553
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Hi I met Megan at Cottonwood Care Center in Brighton, Co after been released from Lutheran Medical Center. She is the most kind, complaint, and friendly psychologist I ever met. That is saying something as my own father was a clinical child child psychologist for almost 4 decades at a residential children's mental health center starting in the late 1950s. I have known so many people in your profession all my life. I was lucky enough to have met Megan who is a credit to all. Thanks Jonathan Katz
About Megan Miller, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1578891834
