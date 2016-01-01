Megan Griggs, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Griggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Griggs, PA-C
Overview
Megan Griggs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, IL.
Megan Griggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Griggs?
About Megan Griggs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124566526
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Griggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Griggs accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Griggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Griggs works at
2 patients have reviewed Megan Griggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Griggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Griggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Griggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.