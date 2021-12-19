See All Dermatologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Megan Pawlowski, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Megan Pawlowski, PA-C

Dermatology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Megan Pawlowski, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Wagner College.

Megan Pawlowski works at Dermatology Associates of Central New Jersey in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Central Nj PA
    3548 US Highway 9 Ste 2, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 679-6300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Scar Removal
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acne Scar Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Roseola Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Roseola
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan Pawlowski?

    Dec 19, 2021
    very Professional and courteous
    harry mullery — Dec 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Megan Pawlowski, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Megan Pawlowski, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan Pawlowski to family and friends

    Megan Pawlowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan Pawlowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Pawlowski, PA-C.

    About Megan Pawlowski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033592142
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wagner College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Pawlowski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Pawlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Pawlowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Pawlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Pawlowski works at Dermatology Associates of Central New Jersey in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Megan Pawlowski’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Megan Pawlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Pawlowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Pawlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Pawlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan Pawlowski, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.