Dr. Megan Reddy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Megan Reddy, PHD is a Psychologist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Alliant International University - San Francisco.
Westmoreland Professional Building9933 Lawler Ave, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 329-9210
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Reddy for what I thought was mostly work related issues and she was able of offer supportive exploration into other areas of life that I mostly ignored, namely, taking better care of myself. She showed personal concern and in our early sessions was able to quickly determine my level of(dis) comfort and tailored my care accordingly, which greatly contributed to me feeling open to address issues I couldn't on my own. We started with in person sessions and of course, sessions have transferred to remote visits during past few years. There has not been any change in the personal attention shown to me since the transition to remote visits and I am so glad that Dr. Reddy was willing and able to help me to make improvements in my interpersonal relationships and get me out of the rut I was stuck in. Today I can say that I feel more of 'myself' and my thoughts and actions are more aligned, which helps relieve the anxiety I was feeling for years.
- Psychology
- English
- 1467649004
- Alliant International University - San Francisco
- Colby College
