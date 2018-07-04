See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Megan Reynolds, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Megan Reynolds, APRN

Megan Reynolds, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Megan Reynolds works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Megan Reynolds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Megan Reynolds, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1265976138
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph London

Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Reynolds, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Megan Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megan Reynolds works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. View the full address on Megan Reynolds’s profile.

Megan Reynolds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Reynolds.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

