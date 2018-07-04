Megan Reynolds, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Reynolds, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Megan Reynolds, APRN
Megan Reynolds, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
Megan Reynolds' Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
What a kind lady. She has taken care of me twice @ urgent care. Easy to talk to. Smart! So sweet. She needs to have her own practice. Great doctor!!! :)
About Megan Reynolds, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1265976138
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
Frequently Asked Questions
