Megan Sandy, PA-C
Overview
Megan Sandy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Megan Sandy works at
Locations
Highland Family Practice4460 S Highland Dr Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 272-4111
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met with Megan in January trying to find help in losing weight. She spent a good 45 minutes with me asking questions about my eating and exercise habits. She answered all of my questions as well. I rarely find a doctor or PA-C who spends so much time listening and caring. I would highly recommend Megan!
About Megan Sandy, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568713246
Megan Sandy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Sandy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Sandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Megan Sandy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Sandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Sandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Sandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.