Megan Scallion, MSW

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Scallion, MSW is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Megan Scallion works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Ellis Oak in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Ellis Oak
    650 Ellis Oak Dr, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Megan Scallion, MSW

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1265000715
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

