Megan Scharett, LMHC

Counseling
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Scharett, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Megan Scharett works at Scharett Consulting LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scharett Consulting LLC
    1817 Crescent Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 951-3788

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2018
    For the past few year Dr. Scharett has worked with my family as whole and individually. She is caring and great with kids.
    Cabrera in Orlando — Jan 04, 2018
    Photo: Megan Scharett, LMHC
    About Megan Scharett, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1932486578
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Scharett, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Scharett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Scharett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Scharett works at Scharett Consulting LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Megan Scharett’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Megan Scharett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Scharett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Scharett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Scharett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

