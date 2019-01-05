See All Counselors in Seattle, WA
Megan Stine, LMHC

Counseling
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Stine, LMHC is a Counselor in Seattle, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1401 E Jefferson St Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 841-7827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    LifeWise
    MultiPlan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2019
    I've been working with Megan for several years, after having previously worked with several other providers. She is the best I've had, hands down. She adjusts to what you need in an appointment, and has a great balance of listening vs providing her own insights. Highly professional, great at what she does.
    About Megan Stine, LMHC

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1295013647
    Education & Certifications

    Seattle Counseling Service
    Undergraduate School
    Drake University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Stine, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Stine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Stine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Megan Stine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Stine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Stine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Stine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

