Megan Stine, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Stine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Stine, LMHC
Overview
Megan Stine, LMHC is a Counselor in Seattle, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 E Jefferson St Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 841-7827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
I've been working with Megan for several years, after having previously worked with several other providers. She is the best I've had, hands down. She adjusts to what you need in an appointment, and has a great balance of listening vs providing her own insights. Highly professional, great at what she does.
About Megan Stine, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Counseling Service
- Drake University
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Stine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
