Megan Vigliano, PA-C
Megan Vigliano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Silver Stream Lane2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 395-3477
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent service from front desk to device provided. Megan is excellent at her job and she will follow up with any problems. Listens well and explains throughly
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114066867
Megan Vigliano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Vigliano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Vigliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Megan Vigliano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Vigliano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Vigliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Vigliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.