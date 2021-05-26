See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Megan Vigliano, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Megan Vigliano, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Vigliano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Megan Vigliano works at Wilmington Health Endocrinology in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Katy Robinette, PA-C
Katy Robinette, PA-C
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Carla Hupert, PA-C
Carla Hupert, PA-C
2.3 (3)
View Profile
Antoinette Izzo, PA-C
Antoinette Izzo, PA-C
3.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Silver Stream Lane
    2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 395-3477
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan Vigliano?

    May 26, 2021
    Excellent service from front desk to device provided. Megan is excellent at her job and she will follow up with any problems. Listens well and explains throughly
    SE Simmons — May 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Megan Vigliano, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Megan Vigliano, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan Vigliano to family and friends

    Megan Vigliano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan Vigliano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Vigliano, PA-C.

    About Megan Vigliano, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114066867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Vigliano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Vigliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Vigliano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Vigliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Vigliano works at Wilmington Health Endocrinology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Megan Vigliano’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Megan Vigliano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Vigliano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Vigliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Vigliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan Vigliano, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.