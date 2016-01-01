See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Megan Vonwerssowetz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Megan Vonwerssowetz, NP

Megan Vonwerssowetz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Megan Vonwerssowetz works at CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Megan Vonwerssowetz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson
    3905 Hixson Pike Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Megan Vonwerssowetz, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1700241783
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Vonwerssowetz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Vonwerssowetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Megan Vonwerssowetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megan Vonwerssowetz works at CHI Memorial Community Health - Hixson in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Megan Vonwerssowetz’s profile.

Megan Vonwerssowetz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Vonwerssowetz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Vonwerssowetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Vonwerssowetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

