Megan Watanabe, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (24)
Offers telehealth

Megan Watanabe, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado-Anschutz.

Megan Watanabe works at Aspen Medical Group - East 9th Ave in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Megan Watanabe's Office Locations

    Aspen Medical Group
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 450, Denver, CO 80220
    Aspen Medical Group - Central Park
    10405 Martin Luther King Blvd Ste 120, Denver, CO 80238
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Apr 29, 2021
    I am a long-time patient at Aspen Medical Group and was lucky enough to get an appointment with Megan the day after I called for help with acute and intolerable lower right back pain. At my appointment the next day, the first time I had been treated by Megan, I felt quite fortunate to be the recipient of her compassion, expertise, and attention to detail. I believe that my back problem, which most likely will e challenging at my age, will be successfully treated by Megan, ultimately, and I will enjoy recuperation from this currently quite painful and debilitating condition.
    Diana Nelson — Apr 29, 2021
    About Megan Watanabe, NPC

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1811341043
    University Of Colorado-Anschutz
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Watanabe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Watanabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Watanabe works at Aspen Medical Group - East 9th Ave in Denver, CO. View the full address on Megan Watanabe’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Megan Watanabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Watanabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Watanabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Watanabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

