Megan Wiesel, PA-C
Overview
Megan Wiesel, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Megan Wiesel works at
Locations
Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Centennial Hills6850 N Durango Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 904-9701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Megan Wiesel PA-C to anyone in need of a full body skin check or for diagnosis of a skin disorder. She has the best bedside manner and she gives the most thorough full-body skin checks. I am so happy to be her patient. She is an amazing PA!
About Megan Wiesel, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Wiesel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Wiesel accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Wiesel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Wiesel works at
35 patients have reviewed Megan Wiesel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Wiesel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Wiesel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Wiesel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.