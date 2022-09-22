See All Nurse Practitioners in Riverside, CA
Megg Sofeso, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Megg Sofeso, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Megg Sofeso, FNP

Megg Sofeso, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA. 

Megg Sofeso works at Tarek Mahdi, M.D. in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Annabelle Custodio, FNP
Annabelle Custodio, FNP
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Megg Sofeso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tarek Mahdi, MD
    4310 Orange St, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 781-6335

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Megg Sofeso?

Sep 22, 2022
A caring doctor that explains everything
— Sep 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Megg Sofeso, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Megg Sofeso, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Megg Sofeso to family and friends

Megg Sofeso's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Megg Sofeso

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megg Sofeso, FNP.

About Megg Sofeso, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134629629
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Megg Sofeso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Megg Sofeso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megg Sofeso works at Tarek Mahdi, M.D. in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Megg Sofeso’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Megg Sofeso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megg Sofeso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megg Sofeso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megg Sofeso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Megg Sofeso, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.