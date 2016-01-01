Meghan Alexander, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meghan Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meghan Alexander, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meghan Alexander, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC.
Meghan Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe1995 Wellness Blvd Ste 110, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 908-2961
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meghan Alexander?
About Meghan Alexander, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1407200934
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan Alexander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meghan Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meghan Alexander works at
Meghan Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.