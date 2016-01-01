Meghan Baldwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meghan Baldwin, APN
Overview of Meghan Baldwin, APN
Meghan Baldwin, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Meghan Baldwin works at
Meghan Baldwin's Office Locations
Chicago Department of Public Health845 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 506-4283
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Meghan Baldwin, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598172009
Meghan Baldwin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meghan Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meghan Baldwin works at
