See All Nurse Practitioners in Humble, TX
Meghan Breaux, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Meghan Breaux, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Meghan Breaux, NP

Meghan Breaux, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX. 

Meghan Breaux works at Wellspire Medical Group in Humble, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Meghan Breaux's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspire Medical Group
    17903 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 201, Humble, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 812-1846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Humble TX
    1702 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-7173
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Humble Care Center
    8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 101, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-7173
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Meghan Breaux?

Photo: Meghan Breaux, NP
How would you rate your experience with Meghan Breaux, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Meghan Breaux to family and friends

Meghan Breaux's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Meghan Breaux

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meghan Breaux, NP.

About Meghan Breaux, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548518368
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meghan Breaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Meghan Breaux works at Wellspire Medical Group in Humble, TX. View the full address on Meghan Breaux’s profile.

Meghan Breaux has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Breaux.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Breaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Breaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Meghan Breaux, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.