Meghan De Luca, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meghan De Luca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meghan De Luca, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Meghan De Luca, CNM
Meghan De Luca, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Meghan De Luca works at
Meghan De Luca's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meghan De Luca?
About Meghan De Luca, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1861934135
Education & Certifications
- Frontier Nursing University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan De Luca accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Meghan De Luca using Healthline FindCare.
Meghan De Luca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meghan De Luca works at
Meghan De Luca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan De Luca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan De Luca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan De Luca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.