Meghan Deters, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Meghan Deters, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Farmington Hills, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    28300 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 (313) 921-8600

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
About Meghan Deters, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841682754
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meghan Deters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Meghan Deters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Meghan Deters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Deters.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Deters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Deters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

