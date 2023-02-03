See All Nurse Practitioners in Monterey, CA
Meghan Dimaggio, NPP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Meghan Dimaggio, NPP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Meghan Dimaggio, NPP

Meghan Dimaggio, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Monterey, CA. 

Meghan Dimaggio works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Meghan Dimaggio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula
    23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 624-5311

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Meghan Dimaggio?

Feb 03, 2023
I believe that Meghan was sent to me as an angel.I believe that she has saved my life. with grace ,compassion, and professionalism!
Mary casas — Feb 03, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Meghan Dimaggio, NPP
How would you rate your experience with Meghan Dimaggio, NPP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Meghan Dimaggio to family and friends

Meghan Dimaggio's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Meghan Dimaggio

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meghan Dimaggio, NPP.

About Meghan Dimaggio, NPP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568702033
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meghan Dimaggio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Meghan Dimaggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Meghan Dimaggio works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Meghan Dimaggio’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Meghan Dimaggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Dimaggio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Dimaggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Dimaggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Meghan Dimaggio, NPP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.