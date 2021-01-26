Dr. Nicolini accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meghan Nicolini, PHD
Overview
Dr. Meghan Nicolini, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Nicolini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kim Oppenheimer Phd PC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-9560
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicolini?
We had a great experience with Dr. Meghan. Our daughter loved her and she was very patient and kind.
About Dr. Meghan Nicolini, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1548349731
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicolini works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.