Meghan Shotwell, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meghan Shotwell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1932 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920
Directions
(865) 305-5000
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I kept getting UTIs, but normal cultures weren't coming back positive so I kept getting told I had IC. After more research online, I found out about a company called MicroGen DX that does a more in depth analysis. I brought it up to my urogolist at the time who blew me off, but Meghan Shotwell listened, empathized, and said she's ordered a lot of these tests. The results showed I DID HAVE BACTERIA. And she prescribed me a longer dose of antibiotics which wiped out my UTI. To this day I would still be having symptoms if it weren't for her. I'm so grateful.
About Meghan Shotwell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
