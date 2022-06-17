See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Meghan Sullivan Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Meghan Sullivan

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Meghan Sullivan

Meghan Sullivan is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dorothy J Stewart, NP
Dorothy J Stewart, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP
Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Robyn Drake, NP
Robyn Drake, NP
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Meghan Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3920 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 236-2795
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Meghan Sullivan?

    Jun 17, 2022
    I have been going to Meghan now for about 5 years and love her! She is concerned, a listener, and efficient. I hurried my knee several weeks ago and called on to see her. She got on the phone with me and told me to go to Orthopedic injury center to get the proper care. I don’t remember ever knowing anyone that spoke to me personally.
    Valerie — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Meghan Sullivan
    How would you rate your experience with Meghan Sullivan?
    • Likelihood of recommending Meghan Sullivan to family and friends

    Meghan Sullivan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Meghan Sullivan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meghan Sullivan.

    About Meghan Sullivan

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740694074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meghan Sullivan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meghan Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meghan Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Meghan Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Meghan Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Meghan Sullivan?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.