Dr. Meghan Thompson, OD
Overview of Dr. Meghan Thompson, OD
Dr. Meghan Thompson, OD is an Optometrist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
1
Access Eye Centers110 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 371-2020
2
Access Eye Centers4701 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 110, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 371-2020
3
Access Eye4516 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 371-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen by very many ODs and Meghan Thompson is at the very top of my list. She is not only extremely professional, but also has extensive optometric knowledge. Wonderful personality, would recommend her in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Meghan Thompson, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
