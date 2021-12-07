Dr. Meha Halari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meha Halari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meha Halari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ.
Dr. Halari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rite Aid Pharmacy 02528138 S Main St, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 616-7820
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halari?
Very professional, pleasant, personable, clear and concise. Patient and takes her time in discussing/ explaining all. VERY pleased to have her as my physician!
About Dr. Meha Halari, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1558859207
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halari works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Halari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.