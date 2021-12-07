See All Family Doctors in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Meha Halari, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meha Halari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. 

Dr. Halari works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rite Aid Pharmacy 02528
    138 S Main St, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 07, 2021
Very professional, pleasant, personable, clear and concise. Patient and takes her time in discussing/ explaining all. VERY pleased to have her as my physician!
Mike Pidhirny — Dec 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Meha Halari, MD
About Dr. Meha Halari, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558859207
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meha Halari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Halari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Halari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Halari works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Halari’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Halari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

