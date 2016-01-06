Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD
Overview of Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD
Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Kazemzadeh works at
Dr. Kazemzadeh's Office Locations
Mehdi Kazemzadeh Optometrist P C.575 Professional Dr Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional, knowledgable and yet very friendly. He takes his time to examin your eyes thoroughly and answer all your questions patiently. You feel like he really cares about your health and takes some extra time to check for every health problem that can be found out during a simple eye exam. After a complete eye exam he explains all your options so you are able to make an informed decision and chose the right lense or sprocedure for you.
About Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1306921101
Education & Certifications
- Diplomate American Board Of Optometry
- Omni Eye Services
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Columbus State University
