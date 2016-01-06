Overview of Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD

Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Kazemzadeh works at Lawrenceville Family Eyecare in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.