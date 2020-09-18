See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bayonne, NJ
Meir Dershowitz, PA

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Meir Dershowitz, PA is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. 

Meir Dershowitz works at BHMG-United Medical in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BHMG-United Medical
    988 Broadway # 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 339-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Diseases
Bone Density Scan
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Treatment frequency



Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rare Diseases Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Always listens to my issues, always willing to let me try different courses of treatments for issues. Explains everything to make sure I understand. Front staff needs personality training but that’s not his area, won’t hold that against him
    — Sep 18, 2020
    About Meir Dershowitz, PA

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316121049
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meir Dershowitz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meir Dershowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meir Dershowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Meir Dershowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meir Dershowitz works at BHMG-United Medical in Bayonne, NJ. View the full address on Meir Dershowitz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Meir Dershowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meir Dershowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meir Dershowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meir Dershowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

