See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Meir Kessler, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Meir Kessler, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meir Kessler, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Meir Kessler works at WINTHROP UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ezra medical center
    1312 38th St, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 686-7600
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Meir Kessler?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Meir Kessler, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Meir Kessler, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Meir Kessler to family and friends

    Meir Kessler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Meir Kessler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meir Kessler, PA.

    About Meir Kessler, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932323581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meir Kessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Meir Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meir Kessler works at WINTHROP UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Meir Kessler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Meir Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meir Kessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meir Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meir Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Meir Kessler, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.