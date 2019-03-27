Melanie Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Anderson
Overview
Melanie Anderson is a Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Locations
Black Mountain Neuropsychology Pllc33755 N Scottsdale Rd Ste J-105, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Directions (480) 595-1555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How can someone rate this psychologist if they have never been a patient of hers, this should not be allowed on any rating sites!!! Dr Anderson is one of the best therapists out there and always returns calls in a timely manner, so if you didn’t get a call back it’s bc your VM was full, which would not allow her to leave a message. Everyone I know who sees her raves about how personable and good she is! Don’t believe a bad review especially when people rating her never actually saw her!
About Melanie Anderson
- Psychology
- English
- 1710398995
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melanie Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Anderson.
