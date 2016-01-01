Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melanie Ballatore-Weinfeld, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Ballatore-Weinfeld, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego8010 Frost St Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-5817
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld?
About Dr. Melanie Ballatore-Weinfeld, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508123118
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld works at
Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballatore-Weinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.