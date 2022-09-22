Melanie Bell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melanie Bell, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melanie Bell, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Arthur, TX.
Melanie Bell works at
Locations
Port Arthur Medical Clinic - SET2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 206, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Directions (409) 226-7229
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will need approval from my insurance. She started doing what they will need for me to get my approval as soon as possible.
About Melanie Bell, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1639396781
