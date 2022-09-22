See All Family Doctors in Port Arthur, TX
Melanie Bell, PA

Family Medicine
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melanie Bell, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. 

Melanie Bell works at Port Arthur Medical Clinic - SET in Port Arthur, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Arthur Medical Clinic - SET
    2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 206, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 226-7229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    I will need approval from my insurance. She started doing what they will need for me to get my approval as soon as possible.
    Christina Conover — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Melanie Bell, PA
    About Melanie Bell, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639396781
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Bell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melanie Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Bell works at Port Arthur Medical Clinic - SET in Port Arthur, TX. View the full address on Melanie Bell’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Melanie Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

