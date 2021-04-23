See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Melanie Chipman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Melanie Chipman, NP

Melanie Chipman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Melanie Chipman works at Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - 3rd St in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melanie Chipman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corpus Christi Heart Clinic & Vascular Institute
    1202 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 883-3962
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Loved Melanie. Explained a treatment plan after reviewing all my options. Thoroughly researched all my medical records BEFORE my appointment and was well I informed of my medical and was well informed.
    MB — Apr 23, 2021
    Photo: Melanie Chipman, NP
    About Melanie Chipman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306226923
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Chipman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Chipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Chipman works at Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - 3rd St in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Melanie Chipman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Melanie Chipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Chipman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Chipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Chipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

