See All Nurse Practitioners in Westerville, OH
Melanie Dahn Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melanie Dahn

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Melanie Dahn

Melanie Dahn is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH. 

Melanie Dahn works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, Suite 3000, Westerville Medical Campus in Westerville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Melanie Dahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians Westerville - 300 Polaris Pkwy Suite 3000
    300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 3000, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-3354
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melanie Dahn?

    Dec 31, 2017
    Melanie Dahn is wonderful. She is always available if I call or message with questions and she takes your questions and concerns to heart. She encourages you to be proactive with your healthcare and she is very laid back and relatable. .
    Kelly in Lewis Center, Ohio — Dec 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melanie Dahn
    How would you rate your experience with Melanie Dahn?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melanie Dahn to family and friends

    Melanie Dahn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melanie Dahn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melanie Dahn.

    About Melanie Dahn

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366703068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Dahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Dahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Dahn works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, Suite 3000, Westerville Medical Campus in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Melanie Dahn’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Melanie Dahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Dahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Dahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Dahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melanie Dahn?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.