Melanie Dahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Dahn
Overview of Melanie Dahn
Melanie Dahn is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH.
Melanie Dahn works at
Melanie Dahn's Office Locations
Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians Westerville - 300 Polaris Pkwy Suite 3000300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 3000, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 533-3354
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melanie Dahn?
Melanie Dahn is wonderful. She is always available if I call or message with questions and she takes your questions and concerns to heart. She encourages you to be proactive with your healthcare and she is very laid back and relatable. .
About Melanie Dahn
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366703068
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Dahn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Dahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melanie Dahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Dahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Dahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Dahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.