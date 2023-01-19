See All General Surgeons in Glastonbury, CT
Melanie Daugherty, APRN is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. 

Melanie Daugherty works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melanie Daugherty's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    704 Hebron Ave Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 11:00am
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 19, 2023
    Melanie is excellent. Doctors today are all rushed and pressured to get their patients in and out very quickly and Melanie takes the time to talk, answer questions, and to inquire about my general health. This care, thoroughness and consideration is very much appreciated. I highly recommend her.
    — Jan 19, 2023
    About Melanie Daugherty, APRN

    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    • 1295838399
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Daugherty, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Daugherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melanie Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Melanie Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Daugherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Daugherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Daugherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

