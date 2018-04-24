Melanie Gardner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melanie Gardner, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melanie Gardner, LPC is a Counselor in Hopewell, VA. They specialize in Counseling, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Marywood University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 224 N Main St Ste 217, Hopewell, VA 23860 Directions (804) 892-9262
Chesterfield Family Guidance Center, Inc.6603 Irongate Sq, North Chesterfield, VA 23234 Directions (804) 743-0960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Melanie was attentive and understanding. Would definitely recommend seeing her for your needs.
About Melanie Gardner, LPC
- Counseling
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114272929
Education & Certifications
- Poplar Springs Hospital
- Marywood University
