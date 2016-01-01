See All Family Doctors in Conroe, TX
Melanie Hodges, APRN

Family Medicine
Melanie Hodges, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. 

Melanie Hodges works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    3251 Ih-45 Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Abdominal Disorders
Allergies
Asthma
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Melanie Hodges, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1043867617
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Hodges, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melanie Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Hodges works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Melanie Hodges’s profile.

    Melanie Hodges has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Hodges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

