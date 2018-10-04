Melanie Kirkland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Kirkland, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melanie Kirkland, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Progressive Living Institute LLC2620 Regatta Dr Ste 211, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 917-8929
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
love her she is awesome
About Melanie Kirkland, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1184012965
Melanie Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melanie Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Kirkland.
