Melanie Koumentakos, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Melanie Koumentakos, PA is a Physician Assistant in Enfield, CT. 

Melanie Koumentakos works at Connecticut River Valley DER in Enfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut River Valley Dermatology
    113 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 741-2225
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2020
    She is kind and explains things, staff is professional. My 1yr old granddaughter is a patient there and I feel confident in her care.
    Doctor and staff are great!!! — Aug 11, 2020
    Photo: Melanie Koumentakos, PA
    About Melanie Koumentakos, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295925956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Koumentakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Koumentakos works at Connecticut River Valley DER in Enfield, CT. View the full address on Melanie Koumentakos’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Melanie Koumentakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Koumentakos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Koumentakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Koumentakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

