Dr. Melanie Longworth-Beattie, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melanie Longworth-Beattie, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Clemens, MI. 

Dr. Longworth-Beattie works at Perceptions Counseling Services, P.C. in Mount Clemens, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perceptions Counseling Services, P.C.
    116 Market St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 465-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Anorexia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Anorexia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 23, 2020
    It would be difficult to find a better therapist. Melanie is the most authentic, caring, thoughtful and compassionate person I've ever known. I'm blessed to have her in my life!
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Longworth-Beattie to family and friends

    Dr. Longworth-Beattie's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Longworth-Beattie

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melanie Longworth-Beattie, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Melanie Longworth-Beattie, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295771319
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

